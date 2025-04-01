Rogers falls to lowest since 2012 on downgrade, rich NHL TV deal

Rebecca Teltscher, portfolio manager of Newhaven Asset Management, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss BCE selling MLSE stake to Rogers for $4.7B.

Rogers Communications Inc. is set to renew its 12-year broadcast deal with the National Hockey League for $11 billion (US$7.7 billion), according to a report in Sportico. The shares dropped. The agreement is worth more than double the previous $5.2 billion deal that Rogers signed in 2013. That contract gave Rogers national broadcast rights, including to the valuable Hockey Night in Canada package of games that airs on Saturday nights.

Rogers declined to comment. The company’s shares fell as much as 6.5 per cent in Toronto, reaching their lowest intraday level since 2012.

Investors are already wary of Rogers’ balance sheet and funding headwinds, “so we could see some short-term weakness in the stock if terms of this contract renewal are not clarified soon,” TD Cowen’s Vince Valentini said in a Tuesday note to clients. “But once the dust settles, we do not expect this rights renewal to be either a negative for Rogers, nor an overly material event.”

Rogers incurred less than $3 billion in operating costs from the original deal, Valentini estimated. The company sold a portion of its rights to others, including TVA Group Inc., a French-language broadcaster in Quebec.

National Bank of Canada analyst Adam Shine said there was likely little competition among media firms for NHL broadcast rights, and said he’s watching to see if Rogers brings on partners to share costs.

On Tuesday, Bank of Nova Scotia analyst Maher Yaghi downgraded the company to a sector perform rating without citing the NHL deal. Yaghi pointed to the lagging Rogers Bank business, which his team called a “significant drain” on Rogers’ cash flow over the past two years. He added that the costs to finance the new Rogers Bank credit card more than offset its efforts to reduce wireless churn.

Shine suggested the NHL deal would increase the value of Toronto’s hockey team, the Maple Leafs, which Rogers partly controls through its 37.5 per cent stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. He also noted that sports content resonates the most with viewers and advertisers.

“Still, escalating costs of premium sports content is sure to lead to material hikes in the price of Sportsnet subscriptions at a time when streaming costs are steadily rising and aggregating to sums that had previously triggered cord-cutting and cord-shaving among linear TV subscribers,” Shine said.

Rogers’ sports portfolio also includes the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team. In September, the company said it would purchase BCE Inc.’s stake in MLSE, which owns the Maple Leafs and the Toronto Raptors basketball franchise.

Stephanie Hughes, Bloomberg News

BNN Bloomberg is owned by Bell Media, which is a division of BCE.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.