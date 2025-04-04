Alberta unemployment up amid a decline in manufacturing, wholesale and retail

Alberta's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, June 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Alberta’s unemployment rate saw a notable jump last month.

Statistics Canada released its March 2025 Labour Force Survey on Friday, which showed Alberta’s jobless rate sitting at 7.1 per cent compared to 6.7 per cent the month prior.

The new statistics mean Alberta has the third-highest unemployment rate in the country, behind Newfoundland and Labrador (10 per cent), Prince Edward Island (7.5 per cent) and Ontario (7.5 per cent).

According to the report, employment in Alberta fell by 15,000 (-0.6 per cent), following two months of little change and a cumulative increase of 54,000 (+2.1 per cent) in November and December 2024.

The employment decline in the province was concentrated in manufacturing (-11,000; -7.5 per cent) and wholesale and retail trade (-9,200; -2.5 per cent), according to the report.

Alberta was one of only two provinces that saw employment fall; declines were also recorded in Ontario (-28,000; -0.3 per cent), while most other provinces saw little change.

Looking at Alberta cities, Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge saw unemployment remain steady, while Red Deer recorded a large drop.

Edmonton’s unemployment rate was 7.2 per cent in March compared to 7.1 per cent in February.

Calgary sat at 7.2 per cent last month, compared to 7.3 per cent the month prior.

Lethbridge, meanwhile, was 5.1 percent compared to an even five percent in February.

In Red Deer, unemployment plummeted to 8.5 per cent from 9.6 per cent.

The national unemployment rate was 6.7 per cent.

The March Labour Force Survey examined the week of March 9 to 15, 2025.