Big U.S. banks hurtle toward worst two-day drop since start of pandemic

Shares of Wall Street banks are plummeting toward their biggest two-day drop since March 2020, after China escalated its trade war with the U.S.

Some of the biggest U.S. banks, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc., all fell around 10% intraday after China retaliated against President Donald Trump’s tariffs with a 34% levy on U.S. goods. The KBW Bank Index’s losses over Thursday and Friday tallied up to over 15%, putting the gauge on track for the worst two-session plunge since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co., which traded ex-dividend on Friday, fell around 6% for the session, erasing some $40 billion from its market capitalization. Regional lenders also took a hit with First Horizon Corp. and Western Alliance Bancorp slumping over 11% each.

“While U.S. banks do not really have the same direct exposure to tariffs that many other industries do, they have direct exposure to all the industries that are impacted, as well as to the U.S. economy, interest rate levels and capital markets, all of which appear to be affected,” Barclays analysts led by Jason Goldberg wrote in a note.

The rout started on Thursday when the introduction of the steepest American levies in a century saw a key banking sector benchmark drop 9.9%. The gauge has dropped more than 20% from its February highs — pushing the index into a bear market.

“Macro concerns have taken full hold of the group,” Truist Financial Corp. analysts including John McDonald wrote in a note to clients. Valuations now discount recession odds of around 45%, they added.

The ramifications of China’s escalation saw losses extend to equity markets across the globe. The S&P 500 tumbled over 5%, while the Nasdaq 100 index was set for a bear market following sharp losses on Thursday.

The wild swings in markets may prove to be a boon for CME Group Inc. Shares of the exchange operator gained as much as 1.9% Friday before swinging to a loss. The stock is a near-term “good place to hide given its defensive qualities and positive leverage to volatility,” Christopher Allen, a Citigroup analyst, wrote in a Friday morning note.

For banks, the rout is raising the stakes just one week out from quarterly earnings. JPMorgan, Wells Fargo & Co. and Morgan Stanley will kick off reporting for lenders on April 11.

Last month’s report from Jefferies Financial Group Inc. gave an early read on the sector. The New York-based firm’s investment-banking and capital-markets revenue dropped, suggesting a much anticipated boom in dealmaking activity and initial public offerings has yet to materialize.

That potential warning sign came in even before worse-than-expected tariffs hammered market sentiment. Now, the question is whether banks will maintain or revise their guidance in the wake of the altered outlook.

Big Bank Shares Slide to Lowest Level Since August (Bloomberg)

--With assistance from Matthew Griffin.

