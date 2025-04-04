Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for March, by province

OTTAWA — Canada’s national unemployment rate was 6.7 per cent in March. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
_ Newfoundland and Labrador 10 per cent (10.5)
_ Prince Edward Island 7.5 per cent (7.8)
_ Nova Scotia 6.1 per cent (6.6)
_ New Brunswick 7 per cent (7.5)
_ Quebec 5.7 per cent (5.3)
_ Ontario 7.5 per cent (7.3)
_ Manitoba 6 per cent (6.1)
_ Saskatchewan 4.9 per cent (5.4)
_ Alberta 7.1 per cent (6.7)
_ British Columbia 6.1 per cent (6)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2025.