Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for March, by province

OTTAWA — Canada’s national unemployment rate was 6.7 per cent in March. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

_ Newfoundland and Labrador 10 per cent (10.5)

_ Prince Edward Island 7.5 per cent (7.8)

_ Nova Scotia 6.1 per cent (6.6)

_ New Brunswick 7 per cent (7.5)

_ Quebec 5.7 per cent (5.3)

_ Ontario 7.5 per cent (7.3)

_ Manitoba 6 per cent (6.1)

_ Saskatchewan 4.9 per cent (5.4)

_ Alberta 7.1 per cent (6.7)

_ British Columbia 6.1 per cent (6)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2025.