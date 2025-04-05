Jaguar Land Rover pausing car exports to the U.S.

The Type 00 London Blue during the Reimagined Jaguar Brand Debut At Miami Art Week on Dec. 2, 2024.

U.K. automaker Jaguar Land Rover is pausing shipments of its cars to the U.S. following the introduction of tariffs by Donald Trump’s government.

The Coventry, England-headquartered company is putting these exports on hold this month as it looks at ways to address the new trading terms, a spokesperson said on Saturday.

The U.S. government introduced a 25% tariff on imported cars, which went into effect on Thursday. The Jaguar Land Rover move is the latest example of the global fallout from the policy, with other automakers also rethinking their business strategies.

“The USA is an important market for JLR’s luxury brands,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “We are enacting our short-term actions including a shipment pause in April, as we develop our mid- to longer-term plans.”

The Times newspaper first reported the shipment pause. Jaguar Land Rover sold 430,000 vehicles in the 12 months up to March 2024, of which almost a quarter were in North America, according to its latest annual report. In January the company posted a 17% drop in quarterly pretax profit.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.