Seven & i’s guidance miss adds to pressure amid takeover bid

Seven & i Holdings Co. forecast operating profit and revenue for the current year that missed analyst estimates, adding to pressure on the company to find new avenues for growth after divesting stakes in its supermarket and banking units.

Operating profit will rise 0.7 per cent to ¥424 billion (US$2.9 billion) for the 12 months ending February 2026, falling short of the average analyst forecast of ¥459.6 billion. During the same period, it expects sales to come in at ¥10.76 trillion, a 10 per cent fall from a year earlier. That compares with the ¥11.61 trillion estimated by analysts.

Seven & i said it expects domestic convenience store sales to rise 9.4 per cent this fiscal year, while seeing revenue from overseas convenience stores falling 3.6 per cent.

While the Japanese economy’s gradual recovery is seen boosting wages, investments and tourism demand, growing uncertainty over trade policy remains a key risk to the outlook, the retailer said in a statement Wednesday.

In a climate of economic uncertainty, “the retailer that can move quickly to adjust to bring value to customers is the retailer that’s going to win,” Chief Executive Officer Stephen Dacus said. “Improving our speed to become faster than our competitors will be a huge competitive advantage.”

The guidance miss adds to the pressure on the operator of 7-Eleven stores to do more to grow its business, amid a takeover bid by Canadian retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The Japanese retailer has already taken a series of steps, including selling the under-performing superstore business, divesting its banking unit and announcing a share buyback, to unlock shareholder value.

The company Wednesday announced it will purchase ¥600 billion worth of shares through February, as part of the ¥2 trillion buyback plan it announced last month.

Seven & i’s stock is still reflecting some uncertainty given minimal progress on Couche-Tard’s offer, especially after a management buyout effort led by the founding Ito family failed. The retailer’s market valuation is hovering around ¥4.8 trillion, significantly lower than Couche-Tard’s offer of ¥7.39 trillion.

Seven & i and Couche-Tard have agreed to seek a third-party buyer for overlapping retail outlets as a prerequisite for takeover talks. The process, initiated by the Japanese retailer, is aimed at making sure that any deal won’t fall apart because of U.S. antitrust concerns.

Kanoko Matsuyama, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.