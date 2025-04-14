Alberta pension stops non-essential trips to U.S. amid tariff war

Buildings in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Canadian oil producers beset by years of constrained pipeline capacity expect to garner better prices for their crude when the expanded Trans Mountain conduit starts up next year, opening them to new markets in Asia.

Alberta Investment Management Corp. has asked its employees to stop non-essential business trips to the U.S. amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war against Canada, according to people familiar with the matter.

Employees can no longer travel to attend conferences or speaking events in the U.S., but are still allowed to make trips for board and investor meetings, said the people, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Aimco, which oversees $179.6 billion (US$130 billion), declined to comment. The Edmonton-based pension fund’s decision comes after the Canadian government issued a warning for travelers entering the U.S., saying they should “expect scrutiny” and may have their electronic devices searched.

Since Trump imposed tariffs on Canada and other countries, provincial governments have started to curb their relationships with U.S. businesses. Last month, Alberta refrained from using Bank of America Corp. when it sold a euro-denominated bond deal, a break from its practice for such sales over the past six years.

The pension manager is undergoing a restructuring after Alberta’s government abruptly dismissed Chief Executive Officer Evan Siddall and the entire board in November, and shuttered its offices in Singapore and New York.

Layan Odeh and Paula Sambo, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.