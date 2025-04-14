BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

A nonprofit that holds an annual event for Canadian pension officials has decided to relocate this year’s event from San Diego to Canada.

The International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans moved the Canadian Employee Benefits Conference from California to a still-undetermined location in Canada, according to a statement.

“The Canadian Board and related committees—as well as consultation with members, speakers and sponsors—helped guide this decision,” the foundation said. It added that they believe the move “will enable us to educate more attendees.”

While the foundation doesn’t mention a reason for the relocation, it comes in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff war on Canada and other countries. Last year, the conference took place in San Antonio, Texas.

Governments in Canada have been curbing their relationships with U.S. businesses in reaction to Trump’s trade war and his repeated comments that he wants to make Canada the 51st state. Last month, Alberta refrained from using Bank of America when it sold a euro-denominated bond deal, a break from its practice for such sales over the past six years.

The conference, which goes back to 1968, provides in-depth education to manage pension plans while serving the interests of Canadian plan beneficiaries. The foundation is a membership organization for the employee benefits industry in the U.S. and Canada.

Layan Odeh, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.