Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene bought Tesla, Amazon, Blackstone before rally

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene sold U.S. Treasuries and bought stakes in Amazon.com Inc., Blackstone Inc. and Tesla Inc. the day before U.S. President Donald Trump put a 90-day pause on retaliatory tariffs and prompted a market rally.

Greene, the Georgia Republican who’s a close ally of Trump, revealed the transactions in a financial disclosure last week.

The trades were part of a shift in Greene’s investments executed over two days, April 8 and 9. On the morning of the 9th, Trump posted on social media that it was a “great time to buy.” About four hours later, he announced he was suspending tariffs, propelling the S&P 500 index to a 9.5% gain, its biggest rally since 2008.

Greene’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Congressional Democrats have urged investigations into whether people connected to Trump profited from the timing of the tariff announcements.

In a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said she did not know which officials may have had advance knowledge, but called it “unconscionable” that insiders may have profited from the market volatility.

The disclosure reports only require members to list values of transactions in broad ranges, and do not contain specific times of execution or cost basis, so it’s unclear precisely how many of Greene’s trades happened before Trump broke the news of the tariff pause.

But at least US$11,011 to $165,000 in purchases came on April 8. As of 11:20 a.m. Tuesday in New York, shares of Blackstone, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Tesla traded higher than at any point on that day.

Over the two days, her stock purchases totaled $21,021 to $315,000. She sold $50,001 to $100,000 of US Treasuries on April 8.

Among the other names in Greene’s purchases were chipmakers Nvidia Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Qualcomm Inc., along with apparel companies Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Nike Inc.

