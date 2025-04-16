Bank of Canada set to make interest rate decision amid trade war

The Bank of Canada building is shown in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is set to make an interest rate decision today amid looming trade war impacts to the economy.

The central bank cut its policy rate by a quarter point to 2.75 per cent at its most recent decision in March.

Market bets were nearly evenly split between a rate hold and a cut heading into Wednesday’s meeting.

The decision comes a day after Statistics Canada reported the annual rate of inflation cooled to 2.3 per cent last month.

The rate decision also lands in the middle of Canada’s tariff war with the United States, which many economists say complicates the central bank’s decision.

The Bank of Canada warns it can’t tackle both the economic hit from a tariff dispute with the United States and higher prices from the trade war at the same time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2025.