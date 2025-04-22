BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

Royal Bank of Canada hired JPMorgan Chase & Co. managing director Troy Wagner as global head of private capital markets, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Wagner is set to join the Canadian lender’s investment-banking arm, RBC Capital Markets, after a period of gardening leave, reporting to Jim Wolfe, head of global investment-banking capital markets, some of the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Wagner succeeds Ricardo McKenzie, who left RBC to join Wells Fargo & Co.

Representatives for RBC and JPMorgan declined to comment.

Wagner joined JPMorgan in 2019 from Perella Weinberg Partners, where he was a partner. Before that, he worked at Barclays Plc and predecessor firm Lehman Brothers, according to his LinkedIn profile. He’s based in New York, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records show.

Gillian Tan, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.