GM suspends guidance, freezes share buyback on Trump tariffs

General Motors Co. is pulling earnings guidance for 2025 and putting US$4 billion in share buybacks on hold until it has more clarity on the impact of U.S. tariffs. The Detroit automaker’s decision to withdraw its forecast and partly suspend stock repurchasing underscores how U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade policies are upending business plans in Corporate America. GM joins a growing list of U.S. companies pulling earnings projections as they grapple with additional levies on imports — and retaliation from America’s trading partners.

“Because the original guidance didn’t include impact from tariffs, prior guidance can’t be relied upon,” Paul Jacobson, the company’s chief financial officer, said on a call with reporters. “We will update when we have more information on tariffs.”

GM on Tuesday postponed a planned conference call with analysts until May 1 to discuss its latest results and its “updated 2025 full-year guidance,” which the company expects to be able to provide after seeing more tariff details from the Trump administration. That came after a White House official said late Monday that steps will be taken to prevent the stacking up of multiple tariffs on foreign-made cars and to ease duties on some imported auto parts.

“The administration is essentially ‘walking back’ auto tariffs before they got started in a clear sign of progress,” Chris McNally, an analyst at Evercore ISI, said in a research note.

Trump had hinted earlier this month that he might provide some relief to automakers. He is scheduled to visit Michigan, the heart of the American automobile industry, on Tuesday.

Prior to Trump’s tariff announcement, GM told investors in January it was on track to earn between $11 and $12 a share this year. A month later, the automaker announced $6 billion in new share buybacks, with $2 billion slated for the second quarter. That one-third portion of the planned repurchase will still take place as part of an accelerated program, Jacobson said.

Shares of the company fell 2.1% in premarket trading to $46.25 as of 7:47 a.m. Tuesday. The stock closed Monday down about 11% so far this year.

GM’s profit outlook for the year has been in doubt mostly due to tariffs on vehicles coming into the U.S., which is its largest and most profitable market. The car manufacturer gets close to half its domestic sales from imports shipped out of production facilities in Canada, Mexico and South Korea. GM and other automakers have lobbied for a more lenient tariff policy.

The Trump administration has said previously the U.S. will implement 25% tariffs on imported vehicles starting May 3 and will also add the levy to parts once the U.S. Commerce Department devises a system to determine what percentage of vehicle content is made abroad. Models made in Canada and Mexico that are compliant with the USMCA trade agreement, which Trump negotiated in his first term, would be exempt. But the non-U.S. content in those vehicles will be subject to tariffs.

GM would be especially hard hit because two of its four large pickup plants are located outside the U.S., one in Canada and another in Mexico. It also builds its entry-level Chevrolet Trax compact crosssover in South Korea and popular Chevy Equinox small SUV in Mexico.

To mitigate the impact of tariffs on its truck business, GM has increased output at its Fort Wayne, Indiana, pickup plant.

Besides the tariff uncertainty, GM started the year on solid ground despite losing weeks of pickup truck production due to a fire at a key supplier plant. It posted a first-quarter profit of $2.78 a share that beat a consensus estimate of analysts compiled by Bloomberg by 6 cents a share.

For the first three months, its earnings before interest and taxes totaled $3.49 billion, surpassing Wall Street estimates for $3.45 billion but shy of the $3.87 billion it reported a year ago. Profits were dented by an unfavorable exchange rate with the Mexican peso cost it $300 million and increased warranty-related expenses.

Adjusted automotive free cash flow fell 26% to $811 million, the company said.

Jacobson said GM didn’t cut capital spending in the Jan.-March quarter, but that it will carefully evaluate spending plans going forward.

One bright spot is China. The carmaker swung to a $45 million gain in first-quarter equity income from the Chinese market after having lost more than double that amount a year ago. GM restructured its business in China last year after several years of decline.

David Welch, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.