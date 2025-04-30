Brookfield weighs U.S. manufacturing investment following tariffs

Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager at Newman Group ScotiaMcLeod, shares his top stock picks to watch in the market.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is looking to invest in U.S. manufacturing operations as companies plan to build new plants following President Donald Trump’s tariff plans.

Brookfield is looking at providing capital to companies that are planning to bring new manufacturing back to the country, similar to the firm’s US$30 billion deal with Intel, Chief Executive Officer Sam Pollock told analysts on Wednesday.

“This is typically going to be for more critical industries such as semiconductors, as well as batteries, solar panels,” he said. “Things that are in the interest of Western nations to bring back.”

The market uncertainty will create attractive entry points for other new investment opportunities, he said.

“We are seeing a number of opportunities surface in Europe as well as Asia,” Pollock said.

Still, he sees a “disproportionate” amount of opportunities in the US, as it remains the “deepest and most liquid investment market in the world.”

Brookfield expects to see other opportunities emerge from countries looking to diversify their sources of energy. “We’ve seen multiple opportunities to invest in LNG and other related types of assets,” Pollock said.

As for the impact of tariffs on the Canadian firm, Brookfield said its transportation networks appear most exposed to global trade. But their cash flows are tied to long-term contracts, which means “very little immediate exposure,” Pollock said in a letter to shareholders addressing first-quarter earnings.

Indirectly, Brookfield is affected through customers in global shipping, energy and agriculture companies that may be subject to tariffs, the firm said.

Layan Odeh, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.