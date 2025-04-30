Financials seen leading TSX stock gains after Carney win

Perrin Beatty, former Conservative MP and cabinet minister on what's next for Canada's minority Liberal government.

Financial stocks are the likely winners in Canada after Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal Party won the most seats in the country’s federal election, according to CIBC Capital Markets.

“We would expect a slight positive bias to Canadian equities, with financials possibly leading,” CIBC analyst Ian de Verteuil wrote in a note following the election, adding that both major parties in Canada had argued for tax cuts and more energy infrastructure spending. “Surely having an ex-Central banker as Canada’s Prime Minister can’t be harmful,” he said.

Still, the S&P/TSX Composite index struggled for direction Tuesday morning, trading flat by 12:00 p.m. in Toronto. All of Canada’s Big Six banks traded less than one per cent higher by noon on Tuesday.

While the Liberal Party won most seats, they failed to gain the majority of 172 needed in the House of Commons, meaning Carney will likely be forced to work with other parties to pass a budget and other legislation.

The Liberals’ plan to add over 0.5 per cent of gross domestic product in net new spending each year could provide “rocket fuel” for the index, according to Bloomberg Intelligence equity strategists Gillian Wolff and Gina Martin Adams in a Monday note.

They pointed out that since 1970, there have been 14 years in which the deficit widened by over 50 basis points and the S&P/TSX Composite index delivered average returns of 14 per cent compared with 5.2 per cent in other years.

Wolff and Martin Adams added that the Liberals’ plan to boost infrastructure investment could lead to additional gains as stronger capital formation has historically led to stronger earnings per share growth for the index.

To be sure, some money managers argue that Canadian stocks are more sensitive to global trade flows and commodity prices than to domestic politics. Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at IG Wealth Management in Toronto, said his team doesn’t expect Carney’s win to move markets in any meaningful way over the near-term.

“With the election behind us, one element of uncertainty has been removed, and that’s a good thing,” he wrote in a Tuesday note to clients. “The bigger picture is toward the future and what policies the new government introduces and what it may mean for the Canadian economy and markets.”

