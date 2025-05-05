Activist plantro ups ISC battle, plans to extend mini-tender

The TSX ticker on the outside of the TMX Group headquarters in the financial district of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, Aug. 6. 2024. Canadian stocks tumbled at the open, then pared those losses, as traders caught up after the Toronto Stock Exchange and other venues were closed for a public holiday during Mondays global selloff.

An activist investor is escalating a campaign against Information Services Corp. and will extend the deadline for a mini-tender offer that seeks to buy as much as 15 per cent of the Canadian database company.

Plantro Ltd., a private holding company led by former Dye & Durham Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Matthew Proud, may seek a shareholder meeting to nominate its own slate of directors if ISC doesn’t engage, according to a person familiar with their strategy.

“We have no comment on Plantro’s decision to extend its mini-tender for a third time following its inability to successfully acquire shares on its original timetable,” a spokesperson for ISC said in an emailed statement.

ISC handles property registration in the province of Saskatchewan and provides other information management services for public records. Proud is familiar with it in part because it once owned 30 per cent of Dye & Durham, which is also in the property information business.

A Saskatchewan crown agency owns 29 per cent of ISC’s shares, while CI Financial Corp. and QV Investors Inc. hold 23 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Plantro has offered $27.25 per Class A share in its partial tender offer, which is due to expire Monday at 5 p.m. New York time but will be extended, the person said.

The bid — which ISC called “coercive, unfair to shareholders, and contrary to the public interest” — follows complaints by Plantro about what it views as an entrenched board. Five directors cumulatively hold 0.15 per cent of outstanding shares, and “do not have a vested interest in ISC’s declining valuation,” Plantro said in a presentation distributed to shareholders.

The activist investor also mentioned the company’s incentive plan, which it claims is designed to allows management to meet financial targets through acquisitions rather than improved operating performance.

ISC has pushed back against Plantro’s bid, warning shareholders that the mini-tender could mean the transfer of proxy rights without payment for full control.

“This sequence of events suggests a premeditated effort to destabilize ISC’s governance,” the company said in an April 6 statement, accusing Plantro of trying to acquire “voting power without paying for control.”

Plantro was forced to amend its offer after concerns “about serious flaws” were raised by regulators, the media and the company, ISC said in its e-mailed response, adding that it continues to recommend that shareholders do not tender their shares.

ISC has spent more than $200 million (US$145 million) on acquisitions since 2015 — but these deals have failed to yield synergies or operating leverage, Plantro said in its presentation. The firm says ISC should try to improve margins by cutting costs, halt acquisitions until the stock price and cost of capital improve, and refresh the board.

“We fundamentally disagree with Plantro’s assessment of ISC’s strategy, governance and value,” ISC said in its statement Monday, adding that Plantro’s presentation “contains some factual errors, several points and data that are selective and narrowly focused on building a particular narrative, and others that demonstrate a lack of understanding of our business, including our approach to M&A and our compensation and incentive programs.”

ISC shares have generated a total return of about 125 per cent over the past five years, including dividends, outpacing the 97 per cent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

“Since its IPO, ISC has successfully integrated eight acquisitions and executed a 20-year extension to the Saskatchewan Master Service Agreement, thereby almost tripling the adjusted Ebitda of the company from approximately $34 million in 2013 to approximately $90 million in 2024,” ISC said in a release April 16. “The company is larger and more diversified because of its growth strategy.”

Paula Sambo, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.