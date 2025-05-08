Molson Coors cuts outlook on weak U.S. beer demand

Jamie White, CEO and co-founder of Broadhead Brewery, explains how the Canadian beer industry is navigating tariff uncertainty.

Molson Coors Beverage Co. lowered its full-year guidance as the challenging consumer environment in the U.S. drives shoppers away from the company’s products. The Coors Light and Miller Lite manufacturer now expects 2025 underlying diluted earnings per share to increase in the low single digits. It previously said profit would rise in the high single digits. It also projected a low single-digit decline in sales, lowering its previous guidance of a low single-digit increase.

The company blamed macroeconomic pressure and weaker consumer demand. It also took a hit from the loss of its Pabst Brewing contract, and this time, international beer sales didn’t save the company the way they did last quarter.

The beer maker also disclosed that CEO Gavin Hattersley plans to retire by the end of the year.

Shares fell six per cent at 7:12 a.m. in early New York trading, paring back an earlier decline of 10 per cent. Molson Coors stock has fallen 2.5 per cent over the last 12 months, compared to a 8.6 per cent rise in the S&P 500 Index.

Beer sales fell across the board. Volumes dropped eight per cent globally, and fell nearly nine per cent in the U.S. While the company pointed to macroeconomic pressure and the end of its Pabst contract, beer demand has been slipping for some time.

More drinkers are reaching for spirits, canned cocktails, or skipping alcohol altogether, which is a trend Molson Coors has been trying to counter with investments in non-alcoholic drinks and premium brands like Peroni and Madri. It recently took a stake in Fever-Tree and began distributing the mixers in the U.S.

