Shopify falls as outlook just meets expectations amid trade war

Shopify Inc. shares fell after the company projected sales in the current quarter that just met expectations, suggesting steep U.S. tariffs on goods from China will weigh on growth going forward. The Canadian e-commerce company said it expects revenue growth for the quarter ending in June to be in the mid-twenties, compared with a year earlier. Analysts were looking for 23 per cent growth.

Gross merchandise volume, the overall value of merchant sales across Shopify’s systems, was US$74.75 billion during the first quarter, slightly missing Wall Street projections for $74.8 billion.

The shares fell as much 9.7 per cent in early trading Thursday in New York.

Investors are struggling to determine how the trade war will affect Shopify, which sells software used by e-commerce businesses. Many of those businesses source goods from China, which faces the steepest tariffs.

Shopify will also be affected by the closing this month of a tariff loophole called “de minimis,” which let shipments from China of $800 or less enter the U.S. duty-free. Shopify’s cross-border business represented 14 per cent of gross merchandise volume in the fourth quarter, Chief Financial Officer Jeff Hoffmeister said in March at an industry conference.

First-quarter sales were $2.36 billion, more than the $2.34 billion analysts were expecting.

Spencer Soper, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.