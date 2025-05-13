MrBeast partners with Jack Link’s for line of jerky, beef sticks

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: MrBeast speaks onstage during the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Photographer: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images North America

MrBeast, the YouTube star with more than 390 million followers, is partnering with Link Snacks Inc. to create a line of jerky and meat sticks and extend the entertainer’s foray into food products.

The Beast Packs will be co-branded with the Jack Link’s and MrBeast names, the companies said Tuesday in a statement. Closely held Link Snacks, based in Minong, Wisconsin, sells a variety of dried meat products including jerky and beef sticks, along with drink mixes and gear.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has parlayed his popularity into a growing lineup of food products, including the chocolate brand Feastables and Lunchly, a collaboration with fellow YouTuber Logan Paul. The partnership with Jack Link’s marks the first time Donaldson is developing a co-branded line of snacks.

Donaldson’s company, Beast Industries, generated sales of about $250 million last year from its chocolate business and a profit of more than $20 million, according to documents sent to potential investors. The new partnership was announced to coincide with a food industry trade show this week in Indianapolis.

“I’ve been eating Jack Link’s since I can remember, so teaming up is a no-brainer,” Donaldson said in the statement. “Now we get to do something super fun and tasty for our fans – I can’t wait for everyone to see what we dream up.”

Jack Link’s is known for its meat snacks, including flavored jerky and meat sticks, which are sold in convenience stores such as 7-Eleven, supermarkets and large retailers including Walmart and Target. Link Snacks is is one of the largest privately owned food companies in the US, according to the statement.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with MrBeast,” Troy Link, the company’s chief executive officer, said in the statement. “We believe this collaboration will drive a new generation of consumers into the meat snacks category, worldwide.”

