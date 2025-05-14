CIBC hires Alfred Traboulsi to lead U.S. investment banking

BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce hired Alfred Traboulsi to lead its U.S. investment-banking team.

Traboulsi, who was head of investment banking in the Americas for HSBC Holdings Plc before departing earlier this year, is joining the Canadian bank immediately, the firm said in an internal announcement Tuesday. A spokesperson for CIBC confirmed the appointment and said the position is a new role meant to align the bank’s U.S. investment-banking teams under one leader.

Traboulsi will report to Kevin Li, head of global investment banking at CIBC, and Eric Price, who runs U.S. capital markets. Li and Price jointly announced the hiring in an email to staff.

“Our U.S. market is a key pillar of our capital-markets strategy and will continue to be an important driver of growth for our bank in the years ahead,” they said.

CIBC, Canada’s fifth-largest bank, has seen several leadership changes in its capital-markets business recently. Harry Culham, the division’s most recent group head, is set to succeed Victor Dodig as chief executive officer in November and is currently the bank’s chief operating officer.

Traboulsi left HSBC about two months ago, he said in a LinkedIn post. He previously spent a decade at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London, where he held senior roles on the equity-capital-markets and corporate-derivative teams.

