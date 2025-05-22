Small businesses anxious about possible Canada Post strike

People walk past the Canada Post facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Canada Post could go on strike Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The manager of an Alberta clothing store says small businesses are feeling anxious as a strike deadline nears for thousands of Canada Post workers.

Erin Primrose says she has been frantically preparing to send out shipments from Thelma & Thistle in Lethbridge using alternative delivery services.

About 55, 000 members of the Canadian Union Of Postal Workers are set to go on strike shortly after midnight.

The union says the latest wage increase offer from the postal service falls short.

Canada Post says it’s already seeing mail volumes decline and is pushing for an urgent resolution.

Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses, says many business owners already struggling with uncertain times are stressed about the possible labour disruption.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2025.

Fakiha Baig, The Canadian Press