Donald Trump will visit Canada for G7, White House confirms

U.S. President Donald Trump will attend the G7 leaders’ summit in Canada next month, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed in a briefing.

Trump will be in Canada from June 15 to 17. More details of his visit will be announced shortly, Leavitt said.

On May 6, during Mark Carney’s meeting with Trump at the White House, the prime minister noted that the two leaders “look forward to meeting next month at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis.”

The 51st G7 summit will be held from June 15 to 17 in Kananaskis, Alta., attended by the core members of the group. Also in attendance will be Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

This week, financial leaders from the G7 countries, as well as heads of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, participated in a three-day summit in Banff, Alta., where they discussed global trade, artificial intelligence and the war in Ukraine.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, along with Jerome Powell, chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, represented the American delegation for this portion of the summit.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come...