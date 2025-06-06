YouTube users report outages

Users of the video-sharing website YouTube are reporting difficulties accessing the site, according to third-party website DownDetector.

As of shortly after 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time, DownDetector showed more than 1,000 reports of outages, with 82 per cent related to the website and 16 per cent categorized as “video streaming” issues.

A map on DownDetector’s website shows clusters of reported outages in major metropolitan areas including Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, the Greater Toronto Area, the National Capital Region, Montreal and Halifax.

U.S. users also reported outages, according to DownDetector data, peaking at more than 5,000 reports at roughly 2:00 p.m. Friday.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.