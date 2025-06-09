Labubu: The viral monster toy taking over Canada

This image provided by 'Showcase', shows Labubu, the plush toy from China’s Pop Mart.

Labubu, the mischievous, pointy-toothed monster from Chinese toy company Pop Mart, is no longer just a viral sensation – it’s a full-blown cultural phenomenon.

And in Canada, demand is surging, thanks in part to Showcase, the national retailer bringing Pop Mart products to local malls.

“Labubu is one of many characters in the Monsters series of Pop Mart, but she’s the most famous character by far,” said Samir Kulkarni, CEO of Showcase, in a video interview with CTVNews.ca. “We’ve been in business for 30 years. This is by far the largest toy trend that we have ever seen.”

Pop Mart describes Labubu as “a small monster with high, pointed ears and serrated teeth” who, despite its mischievous look, “is kind-hearted and always wants to help.”

Originally created in 2015 by Hong Kong-born, Netherlands-raised illustrator Kasing Lung, Labubu first appeared in a trio of picture books inspired by Nordic mythology.

“[The artist] remembered hearing Dutch bedtime stories about different monsters … and created figurines to go with those stories,” Kulkarni said. “There’s a story behind the story, and that’s what creates that demand.”

Although the character began as a background figure, Labubu has grown into the face of Pop Mart’s global success, especially since plush versions hit the market in 2023.

Labubu This image provided by 'Showcase', shows Labubu, the plush toy from China’s Pop Mart.

According to the company’s annual report, Pop Mart’s revenue more than doubled in 2024 to 13.04 billion yuan (US$1.81 billion), driven in part by Labubu’s success. Plush toy sales alone soared more than 1,200 per cent, accounting for nearly 22 per cent of overall revenue.

Labubu has been embraced by fans of all ages, though most buyers fall between the ages of eight and 25, according to Kulkarni.

“It definitely skews towards the younger side,” he said, adding there are older customers, especially when it comes to rarer and more expensive figures.

Labubu has also become a fashion accessory, spotted dangling from designer handbags carried by celebrities including Olivia Attwood, Kim Kardashian and David Beckham, fuelling the toy’s desirability.

‘It’s a mystery’

What sets Pop Mart apart, and Labubu in particular, is the blind-box format. Shoppers never know exactly which figure they’ll receive until opening the box.

“It’s very different than most toys that are sold in retail,” Kulkarni said. “In this case, it’s a mystery. Sometimes there are rare characters that only appear once every 72 boxes. So, people are looking for the super rare ones, as well.”

Those rare figures, once discovered, can skyrocket in value. The result is a frenzied aftermarket, with online resellers charging eye-watering prices for coveted pieces.

“They definitely do get more expensive over time because they are limited edition items,” Kulkarni said. “There just isn’t enough … and demand is much higher than the supply.”

Showcase has leaned into the collector culture by offering in-store trading for duplicates and pre-order options for upcoming releases. New Labubu series drop almost monthly, according to Kulkarni, including the wildly popular ‘Big Into Energy’ collection featuring neon-coloured versions of the character.

“That line is the most popular Labubus ever created,” he said. “We allow for those trades in-store, as well, so that people can … complete their collections.”

Labubu vs. Lafufu

Tracking down a Labubu isn’t always easy. While Pop Mart operates an online store that ships to Canada, there are no physical Pop Mart locations in the country. Labubu figures are also available through a range of retailers — including Showcase, its national partner — as well as independent shops and online resellers.

But fans should beware: a growing number of fakes, known online as “Lafufus,” are circulating in the market.

Lafufu, a counterfeit of Pop Mart’s hit toy, has gained unexpected traction on social media. The name riffs on the word “fake,” and their exaggerated flaws like misaligned eyes, uneven fur and lumpy bodies have turned them into a meme of their own.

Despite being knockoffs, Lafufus have attracted a following. They’re cheaper and more accessible than the genuine article, offering a low-cost entry point into the fandom for buyers who aren’t fussy about official branding.

There are a few general ways to tell the difference between a Lafufu and an authentic Labubu: genuine figures typically come in Pop Mart packaging with verifiable details, such as a QR code. Lafufus, by contrast, are often sold in unbranded bags and may have visible flaws.