Space and defense tech firm Voyager raises US$382.8M in U.S. IPO

Space and defense tech firm Voyager raises $382.8 million in U.S. IPO

Voyager Technologies raised $382.8 million in its U.S. initial public offering, the space and defense tech company said on Tuesday, amid a global rush to amp up military spending.

The company, which provides mission-critical space and defense technology solutions, along with some investors sold roughly 12.35 million shares at $31 per share, above its marketed range of $26 to $29.

The offering is the latest in recent weeks as the U.S. IPO market regained its footing after being restricted by tariff-driven volatility.

The Denver, Colorado–based company’s IPO comes as President Donald Trump’s administration looks to sharply increase spending on defense and space projects.

Trump last month selected a design for his $175 billion Golden Dome project, a next-generation U.S. missile defense shield.

The stock will trade on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday under the symbol “VOYG.”

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters on the listing.

