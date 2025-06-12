Canada Post strike update: Jobs minister decides to force vote on labour dispute

Canada Post spokesperson Jon Hamilton welcomes the federal government’s decision to allow CUPW workers to vote on the company’s offer.

Jobs and Families Minister Patty Hajdu says she will “exercise my authority” to force a vote on Canada Post’s final offers to the mail carriers’ union.

“After 18 months of negotiation, over 200 meetings … 33 days of strike and a lockout in the fall,” a vote is “in the public interest,” Hajdu wrote in an online statement.

Canada Post told CTV News in a statement Thursday morning that it “welcome(d) the Minister’s decision,” saying it would “provide employees with the opportunity to have a voice and vote on a new collective agreement at a critical point in our history.”

The carrier requested Hajdu order the vote at the end of May, days after submitting its final offer.

In early June, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) released a statement describing such a “forced vote” as “an attack on the most basic rights of trade unions to represent their members."

The CUPW recently returned to the bargaining table after the minister ordered the participation of federal mediators to help resolve the dispute.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.