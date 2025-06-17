KFC parent Yum Brands’ finance chief Chris Turner to take over as CEO

Yum Brands on Tuesday named its finance chief Chris Turner as its CEO, succeeding company veteran David Gibbs, who is retiring next year.

Turner, who has been the company’s CFO since 2019 will take charge as CEO from Oct. 1.

Gibbs will remain at Yum Brands in an advisory capacity until the end of 2026, the company said. Gibbs has been with Yum Brands for about 37 years, and took over as CEO of the Taco Bell parent in 2020.

Turner has previously worked with packaged food giant PepsiCo PEP.O, as well as consulting firm McKinsey & Co.

