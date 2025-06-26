Senate passes controversial bill to fast-track major projects

Prime Minister Mark Carney is joined by members of his cabinet and caucus as he speaks at a news conference in the Foyer of the House of Commons in Ottawa after Bill C-5 passed in the House. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA — The Senate has passed C-5, the Liberal government’s controversial major projects bill.

The legislation gives the federal government the power to fast-track projects to boost the national economy.

This is a breaking news story. The Canadian Press’ previous story follows...

The Senate could vote today on Prime Minister Mark Carney’s controversial major projects bill, legislation that would give the federal government the power to fast-track projects it hopes will bolster the economy.

The bill, which moved swiftly through the House of Commons, is subject to a programming motion in the Senate — meaning it has to be voted on by tomorrow.

Bill C-5 has faced heavy opposition over the speed of its passage through Parliament and the sweeping new powers it would give the government.

Carney has said the bill is needed to fast-track “nation-building projects” in the face of an economic crisis triggered by the trade war with the United States.

The government has defended its decision to ram the bill through, pointing to its federal election win as evidence that Canadians support its agenda.

But critics calling for a deeper review of the bill have argued there’s no need to rush it through because proposed fast-track projects won’t start work before Parliament returns from its summer break.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2025