FedEx resumes Israel services, imposes surcharge on select routes

Parcel giant FedEx said on Monday that it reinstated its services to and from Israel on June 27 after previously halting all pickups amid heightened flight safety risks in the Middle East.

The exchange of missile fire between Israel and Iran had forced carriers to cancel or divert thousands of flights, shutting off much of the region’s airspace.

FedEx also said it would apply a demand surcharge on all FedEx and TNT shipments to and from Israel for India, the United Arab Emirates and South Africa due to increased operational costs.

(Reporting by Abhinav Parmar in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)