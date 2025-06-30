These are the new laws and regulations coming into effect in Ontario on Canada Day

Several laws, regulations, and changes in Ontario are taking effect on Canada Day, from disability payments to fuel tax. Here’s a look at some of the notable new rules in force on July 1:

Pedal pubs

Starting July 1, so-called “pedal pubs” will be able to sell liquor on board thanks to amendments to the Liquor Licence and Control Act. The large “quadricycles” are designed to transport 12 or more passengers between restaurants, bars, and wineries.

Disability payments

Ontario is amending regulations under the Ontario Disability Support Program and Ontario Works acts to “fully exempt Canada Disability Benefit payments from being considered as income.” This means monthly payments will not be reduced, and users of the programs will not lose access to health benefits provided through social assistance.

Gas tax cuts

The Ford government will remove the 4.3 cents per litre provincial tax on propane for licensed road vehicles. It will also make the temporary cuts to the provincial tax on gas and fuel permanent. Introduced in 2022, the 5.7-cent per litre cut was set to expire on June 30.

Minimum wage for gig workers

Starting July 1, digital platform workers who provide rideshare, delivery, or courier services will be entitled to a regular minimum wage of $17.20 per hour for active time, which is the time between accepting a trip request and completing it.

In a release, Uber Canada says for each 2-week pay period, they will compare driver earnings-excluding tips-to the guaranteed minimum amount they’d earn for their active time. If they earn less than the guaranteed minimum, Uber says they will top up their pay.

New workers from any industry will also see some regulation changes. The provincial government says employers with 25 or more employees will be required to provide new hires with written job information including the employee’s pay rate and initial anticipated hours of work, before their first day on the job.

Expanding nursing practices

The province will now allow nurse practitioners to order and apply a defibrillator and a cardiac pacemaker, order and perform electrocoagulation, complete and sign Mandatory Blood Testing forms, and certify death in more circumstances.

FIFA ticket sales

In advance of the 2026 FIFA World Cup coming to Toronto, Ontario is making amendments to the Ticket Sales Act so that FIFA and partner agencies outside of Canada can sell World Cup tickets in foreign currencies.

Justice system changes

Ontario is amending the Statutory Powers Procedure Act to “allow tribunal cases to be reassigned if the original adjudicator or panel cannot reach a decision or complete a hearing within a reasonable time frame.” The province says this is being done to speed up decision-making timelines.

RV licensing

Anyone hoping to drive an RV will see amended regulations that will create two licensing options: drivers can get a Class G, E or F driver’s licence for RVs between 11,000 and 14,000 kilograms, and a restricted Class D driver’s licence for RVs over 14,000 kilograms.

Horticultural grants

The provincial government will provide a one-time $1,500 grant to mark the 100th anniversary of horticultural societies. The province says the grant will also be awarded retroactively to horticultural societies that have already reached their 100th anniversary.