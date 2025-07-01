Bombardier secures US$1.7 billion aircraft order with service deal

Flags fly in front of signage at the Bombardier plant in Montreal, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Bombardier said on Monday it had received an order for 50 of its Challenger and Global aircraft, alongside a service agreement, valued collectively at US$1.7 billion, with deliveries scheduled to commence in 2027.

Bombardier said the customer, who has chosen to remain anonymous, would hold 70 new aircraft purchase options, which, if exercised, would increase the combined value of the aircraft and service agreements to over $4 billion.

Earlier this year, the company said it expects new order activity to be slower through the first half of the year and to pick up after that.

The Montreal-based company said in May that it expects to deliver more than 150 business jets this year, compared with 146 in 2024.

