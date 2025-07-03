June auto sales up from last year but show declining momentum: report

New cars, left, are parked at a car dealership on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

TORONTO — DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says June vehicle sales were up from a year earlier but still showed declining momentum.

The consultancy says it estimates there were 178,000 light vehicle sales in the month, up 5.3 per cent from a weak June last year.

It says however that sales for the month are still down notably from previous highs for the month, including volumes above 200,000 a month in 2017 and 2018.

The June sales figure also projects to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.81 million units, the lowest so far this year.

DesRosiers managing partner Andrew King says in a statement that the sales total shows continued slowing momentum in recent months compared with a strong start to the year.

The consultancy says economic concerns over a trade war with the U.S., along with rising unemployment and declining GDP, mean the market performance was about as good as could be expected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2025.