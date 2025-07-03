Statistics Canada says merchandise trade deficit $5.9 billion in May

Trucks cross between the United States and Ontario, Canada across the Ambassador Bridge, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the country’s merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $5.9 billion in May as gold exports climbed higher.

The result compares with the record trade deficit of $7.6 billion seen in April.

Exports were up 1.1 per cent in May at $60.8 billion as exports of metal and non-metallic mineral products increased 15.1 per cent in May. Driving the change was a 30.1 per cent increase in exports of unwrought gold, silver and platinum group metals and their alloys, a category largely composed of unwrought gold.

Excluding metal and non-metallic mineral products, Statistics Canada says total exports fell 1.2 per cent as exports to the United States dropped 0.9 per cent. The agency says Canada’s share of exports headed to the U.S. was 68.3 per cent in May, one of the lowest proportions on record.

Meanwhile, total imports fell 1.6 per cent in May to $66.7 billion as imports of metal and non-metallic mineral products dropped 16.8 per cent. Imports of unwrought gold, silver, and platinum group metals plunged 43.2 per cent.

In volume terms, total exports rose 0.7 per cent in May, while total imports fell 0.6 per cent for the month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2025.