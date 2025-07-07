NHTSA opens recall query into about 1.2 million Stellantis trucks

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Monday it opened a recall query covering about 1.2 million Stellantis’ Ram trucks over concerns related to the transmission.

The auto safety regulator said impacted vehicles displayed issues related to the brake transmission shift interlock, which may lead to them rolling away.

The NHTSA said it received 14 vehicle-owner complaints and six death and injury reports through its Early Warning Reporting program.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru)