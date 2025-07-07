Premiers Danielle Smith and Doug Ford agree to study new energy corridors, more trade

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, right, and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith sign agreements to build new energy and trade infrastructure in Calgary, Alta., Monday, July 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The premiers of Alberta and Ontario agreed Monday to a feasibility study of new pipelines and rail lines between provinces and pledged to increase interprovincial trade of alcohol and vehicles.

The agreements, laid out in two memorandums of understanding the premiers signed in Calgary, will also see Alberta and Ontario band together to advocate for federal regulatory changes and push for nuclear energy development.

“We’re uniting with Ontario to amplify our voices and double down on our efforts to carve a path forward together for Alberta, for Ontario and for Canada,” Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said at a press conference.

The potential pipeline and rail line routes to be studied would connect Alberta’s oil and gas resources and critical minerals to James Bay in Ontario as well as unspecified locations in southern parts of that province.

Also to be considered are “extensions and enhancements” to existing pipeline infrastructure connecting Alberta to refineries and seaports in Ontario, as well as new rail lines around Ontario’s mineral-rich Ring of Fire region.

The memorandum for supporting new energy corridors says the goal of the study is to make it easier for the private sector to get on board and lead development, with a special commitment to using Ontario-made steel for any project.

“Within the feasibility study, the parties will work to encourage industry to explore ways to maximize the economic benefit to Canada through the use of Canadian supply chains, including Ontario steel and components,” the document reads.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the study would make recommendations for project financing and de-risking.

The memorandum notes the study will consider all potential project funding options, including public-private partnerships.

Smith said the agreements signify the two provinces’ commitment to drive investment and boost market access for their key industries.

Ford said the provinces are trying to make Canada’s economy more resilient in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

“The days of relying on the United States 100 per cent — they’re done, they’re gone,” Ford said.

“We’re going to start being reliant and self-reliant on each other.”

Beyond pushing for pipelines and rail lines, Ford said he and Smith have agreed to support each other in more everyday ways.

The second memorandum sees Ontario commit to increasing market access for Alberta-made beer, wine and spirits, with Alberta pledging to buy more made-in-Canada cars for its fleet to support Ontario’s auto industry.

“Friends, this is how we protect Canada,” Ford said. “We need to respect and celebrate every province, every territory and do everything in our power to help workers, businesses and communities thrive.”

Both premiers talked about their desire for Prime Minister Mark Carney to support their vision, namely by repealing a number of energy regulations like net-zero targets, the West Coast tanker ban and the proposed emissions cap, all of which Smith has been calling for since March.

Smith, who flipped pancakes Saturday with Carney at a Calgary Stampede breakfast, said she knows the prime minister and his government are hearing the message loud and clear, as many federal ministers have also been attending the rodeo.

“They’re hearing direct feedback about how frustrated the energy industry has been from the last 10 years of bad laws,” she said.

“No one’s sugar-coating it ... so they’re getting it pretty straight, and I’m glad they’re hearing it.”

Alberta Opposition NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi said in a statement that he’s onboard with interprovincial trade agreements, but the barriers that need to be removed most are the ones provinces have been reluctant to change.

“If the UCP government was serious about breaking down trade barriers, they’d start by addressing trucking rules, building codes, labour standards and accreditation,” Nenshi said. ”That’s the kind of meaningful action Albertans have been asking for.

“Until Danielle Smith shows a commitment beyond photo opportunities, these announcements are more about political theatre than real progress.”

Before they signed the agreements Monday, Smith and Ford were at the beck and call of hundreds who lined up at McDougall Centre for Smith’s Stampede pancake breakfast.

Smith initially dished out cutlery to those lining up for pancakes, sausages and scrambled eggs then joined Ford behind the flat-top grill to flip flapjacks.

Smith later presented Ford with a Calgary Stampede belt buckle.

“That is a beauty,” Ford said, before he took off his belt and jokingly waved it above his head like a lasso.

As he worked to attach the new buckle, Ford said it was the second time in as many days he had whipped off a belt in public. He said his buckle fell off when he stood up to give a speech Sunday, leaving him no choice but to try and reattach it quickly or cut his losses and risk a pants mishap.

Smith, laughing at Ford’s story, added that she and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, who also made appearances at Stampede events over the weekend, had joked about the possibility of Ford’s pants falling down mid-speech.

“That would not be good,” Ford said bluntly.

— By Jack Farrell in Edmonton, with files from Bill Graveland in Calgary and Lisa Johnson in Edmonton