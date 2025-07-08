Hershey appoints Wendy’s chief Kirk Tanner as new CEO

Hershey on Tuesday named burger chain Wendy’s chief Kirk Tanner as its chief executive officer, effective Aug. 18, replacing Michele Buck.

The chocolate maker had announced the departure of Buck, who has been at the helm for more than seven years, earlier in January.

Tanner will depart Wendy’s on July 18, the burger chain said in a separate statement, adding that it has appointed its chief financial officer, Ken Cook, as its interim chief.

Wendy’s has also launched a comprehensive search process to select a permanent CEO.

(Reporting by Neil J Kanatt in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)