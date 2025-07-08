This Canadian airline was ranked among the world’s emissions efficiency leaders

An Air Transat Airbus A330 prepares to land in Lisbon on July 22, 2024. (Armando Franca / AP Photo)

One Canadian airline has made a global list of the top 20 carriers with the lowest emissions intensity.

Air Transat was ranked No. 15 on the list, according to a flight emissions report released this month by aviation analytics firm Cirium, which was independently reviewed by consulting firm PWC.

The ranking used grams of CO2 per available seat kilometre (ASK), also known as “emissions intensity,” as its core metric.

Cirium said ASKs capture aircraft efficiency, seating density and route optimization.

Air Transat was the only Canadian airline that made the top 20 ranking of the world’s major carriers with the lowest flight emissions, with 61.5 grams of CO2 per ASK.

Wizz Air of Hungary was No. 1 among major airlines, with only 53.9 grams of CO2 per ASK.

America’s Frontier Airlines took the second spot at 54.4 g, followed by Turkiye’s Pegasus at 57.1 g.

“Under our methodology, carriers flying newer, fuel-efficient aircraft with higher-density configurations naturally perform better,” Cirium said in its report.

Cirium said it analyzed the top 100 airlines, focusing on efficiency leaders and their best practices.