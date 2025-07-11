Have you had issues with the CRA after filling your taxes in April?

Complaints from people struggling to get in touch with the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) have surfaced on social media and online community forums.

People across the country have voiced their concerns over difficulties of being able to talk to a CRA agent regarding their tax filings or encountering problems with their accounts.

One Reddit user says it’s “irritating” to try and contact the nation’s tax collection agency.

“I call as soon as the lines are open, and it still says all agents are busy. No option for a call back either? This is just crazy,” their post on the online community forum reads.

Another X user, Peggy Blair, wrote that she could not access her CRA account and couldn’t get in touch with anyone at the agency to investigate the issue, getting an auto-response to call back later.

“(It) turned out CRA had changed the username in my account to conform with the name on my GST return without telling me, so that both accounts could be linked on their website ... I couldn’t get in,” she wrote in a part of a series of posts on X, Thursday.

A second Reddit user says it seemed like “systemic under-sourcing.”

“I find it troubling (that) the decisions can be made about one’s tax obligations unilaterally, but the department can’t be sufficiently resourced to respond to queries about them, without having the taxpayer repeatedly schedule time to roll the dice on whether they can get through,” they wrote.

“Everyone is busy.”

Have you or anyone you know tried to get in touch with the CRA after filing your taxes and were met with an automated message saying “all agents are busy” with no further options to address your issues?

Have you been locked out of your CRA accounts unexpectedly, or faced difficulties in logging into your accounts?

We want to hear from you. Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up.

Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.