RealSense spins out from Intel, secures $50 million to drive AI vision in robotics

Computer vision technology firm RealSense said on Friday it has completed its spinout from Intel Corp and secured $50 million in early-stage funding to accelerate expansion into the rapidly growing robotics sector.

The company develops cameras that enable machines and devices to perceive the world in three dimensions, allowing them to “see” depth, interpret their surroundings, and interact with their environment.

RealSense, which is backed by Intel Capital, the MediaTek Innovation Fund, and other strategic investors, is looking to capitalize on surging demand for computer vision sensors that help robots navigate and understand complex environments.

The new funding will be used to scale up manufacturing and expand global go-to-market operations.

CEO Nadav Orbach said the funding will also support research and development of AI software and next-generation depth cameras, but the company declined to disclose the valuation at which it raised funds.

“It’s true there are a lot of companies that like to be vertically integrated, and several of those are customers of ours, and we work very closely with them. But on the other hand, I have over 3,000 active customers today with a pretty wide ecosystem play and pretty high growth year over year,” CEO Nadav Orbach told Reuters.

Its newest camera, the D555, can transmit power and data via a single cable and features built-in AI capabilities, enabling robots and security systems to quickly understand their surroundings.

The company says its depth cameras are embedded in 60 per cent of the world’s autonomous mobile robots and humanoids, with clients including China’s Unitree Robotics and Switzerland’s ANYbotics.

In addition to robotics, RealSense is expanding into security systems that use facial recognition, leveraging its own software tools for mapping environments and identifying faces.

While RealSense manufactures primarily in Thailand and Asia, its headquarters and business operations remain in the U.S. Orbach said the company is open to future IPO or acquisition opportunities but is focused on long-term growth.

