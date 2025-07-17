Bank of Canada, Crown corporations set to align with Liberal cost-cutting plans

The Bank of Canada will align with the federal government's cost-cutting plans, a spokesperson confirms. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada and most other federal Crown corporations will be looking to trim their budgets alongside a wider government effort to cut costs.

A spokesperson for the Bank of Canada confirms the central bank will “align” with the Liberal government’s plans to carve out savings of 15 per cent in departments’ operational spending over the next three years.

The Bank of Canada is a Crown corporation responsible for monetary policy in Canada but operates independently and its budget is managed by its own board of directors.

An internal email obtained by The Canadian Press shows Bank of Canada staff were informed Tuesday of the central bank’s plans trim costs.

A Treasury Board spokesperson confirms that most Crown corporations and other federally funded institutions are also subject to the Liberals’ cost-cutting exercise, as first reported by the Toronto Star.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has touted plans to “spend less” and “invest more” ahead of his plan to publish a new budget in the fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2025.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press