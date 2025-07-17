Quebec’s international merchandise exports increased by 1.3 per cent in May

Containers in the Port of Montreal in Montreal on Friday, July 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

QUÉBEC — New provincial statistics show Quebec’s international merchandise exports rose in May, following two consecutive monthly declines.

The figures released by Institut de la statistique du Québec show exports rose 1.3 per cent compared with April, including a slight increase in goods headed to the United States.

Exports to the U.S. were up 0.9 per cent, while those to other countries rose 7.4 per cent.

The results came after Quebec’s exports fell 13.2 per cent in April and 3.8 per cent in March.

The statistics also show the province’s international merchandise imports fell 2.4 per cent in May, following a 2.8 per cent decline in April.

Imports from the United States fell 16.6 per cent.

The latest numbers also show exports in the first five months of 2025 increased 2.7 per cent compared with the same period in 2024. Imports for the January-to-May period rose 4.5 per cent compared with a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2025.