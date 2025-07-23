Scotiabank expects $61 million profit from KeyCorp holdings this quarter

TORONTO — Scotiabank says it expects its holdings in U.S. bank KeyCorp to add about $61 million in income to its third-quarter results.

The bank says that adjusted profits should be about $68 million, after factoring in the amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Scotiabank bought a 14.9 per cent stake in KeyCorp in 2024 for about US$2.8 billion in cash to grow its foothold in the U.S. market.

KeyCorp reported results Tuesday that showed a 63 per cent jump in income to US$387 million as its net interest income rose and it said business activity continues to accelerate.

Cleveland, Ohio-based KeyCorp operates in 15 states and had assets of US$185 billion as of the end of June.

Scotiabank reports its third-quarter results on Aug. 26.

