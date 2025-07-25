Pembina reaches settlement on Alliance pipeline fees and revenue sharing

CALGARY — Pembina Pipeline Corp. says it has reached a settlement with shippers on fees and revenue sharing for its Alliance pipeline.

The company says it expects the deal to reduce its revenue from the pipeline by $50 million per year over the next decade, while a new revenue sharing portion will mean tens of millions of dollars in additional reduced revenue.

The effect of the revenue sharing portion depends on the price of natural gas, but under its main price assumption, it would mean an additional $40 million reduction a year.

Pembina says it worked with stakeholders through the Canada Energy Regulator to reach a deal that shared value and risk.

Alliance is a 3,848-kilometre long natural gas pipeline that runs from Western Canada to the Chicago market hub.

Pembina fully owns the Alliance pipeline after acquiring Enbridge Inc.’s half last year as part of a $3.1 billion deal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:PPL)

The Canadian Press