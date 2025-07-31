Bombardier reports second quarter income of $178 million

A plane is seen at a Bombardier facility during a federal election campaign stop, in Dorval, Que., Thursday, April 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

MONTREAL — Bombardier Inc. says it had a net income of $178 million in the second quarter, up from $19 million in the same quarter last year.

The company says its adjusted net income for the quarter ending June 30 was $117 million, up from $111 million last year.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.11 each, compared with $1.04 per share last year.

Revenue totalled $2.03 billion in the quarter, down from $2.2 billion in the same period last year.

The Montreal-based manufacturer says the quarter saw a sharp increase in orders, including in its defence division, while service revenue also rose.

The company reported a backlog of $16.1 billion at the end of the quarter, up $1.9 billion from the end of the previous quarter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2025.