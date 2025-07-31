Canada Goose’s retail push, designer tie-up power sales as costs surge

Canada Goose jackets and clothing on display at the Harry Rosen store in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canada Goose posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday, hit by higher costs from efforts to expand its retail presence and promotional campaigns that lifted demand for its puffer jackets and hoodies.

The luxury goods maker’s collaboration with French designer Haider Ackermann and its push for fresh, fashion-forward styles have helped the brand connect more with customers, driving a 22.4 per cent jump in sales in the first quarter.

The company has also diversified into eyewear, rainwear and summer-ready collections.

Canada Goose’s efforts are clearly resonating with consumers around the world and this bodes well for the company’s long-term prospects, said Sky Canaves, analyst with eMarketer.

Its quarterly revenue in the U.S., which accounts for a quarter of all sales, jumped 45.4 per cent. It rose 18.7 per cent in another key market in Greater China.

Total revenue of $107.8 million easily topped analysts’ estimate of a 5.36 per cent rise to $92.8 million, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Italy’s Prada also saw strong demand for its Miu Miu brand, while peers such as Gucci-owner Kering and French luxury group LVMH took a hit.

Canada Goose had withheld its fiscal 2026 forecast in May due to tariff uncertainty. But unlike the broader retail sector, it has been able to partly shield itself from tariff impacts, thanks to its domestically made products being exempt under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact.

The company, shares of which were down about three per cent, produces 75 per cent of its goods in Canada.

Canada Goose also plans to open new stores this year and views in-store labor as a key revenue-driving investment, Chief Operating Officer Beth Clymer said on a post-earnings call.

It posted an adjusted loss of 91 Canadian cents per share, bigger than the estimate of an 88-Canadian-cent loss, as it faced costs related to the expansion of its global retail network and increased marketing spending with Spring-Summer 25 and Snow Goose campaigns.

---

Reporting by Anuja Bharat Mistry in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shilpi Majumdar