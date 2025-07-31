TC Energy reports $862 million second quarter profit

CALGARY — TC Energy Corp. says its second quarter profits rose from a year earlier despite a complex macroeconomic backdrop.

The Calgary-based pipeline producer says it had a net income of $862 million, or 83 cents per share in the quarter, up from $804 million or 78 cents per share last year.

Revenues totalled $3.74 billion, up from $3.33 billion last year.

The company says that despite volatility in commodity markets, the company is raising its expected earnings before certain deductions this year.

It says it now expects between $10.8 billion to $11 billion in comparable earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, up by $100 million from its earlier guidance.

The company also increased its expected capital spending for the year to between $6.1 billion and $6.6 billion, a $600 million increase.

