DuPont forecasts Q3 results above estimates on robust electronics, healthcare demand

The company name of Dupont appears above its trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Industrial materials maker DuPont on Tuesday forecast current-quarter revenue and profit above Wall Street estimates, benefiting from strength in its electronics and healthcare segments, sending its shares up four per cent in premarket trading.

The company also said it beat second-quarter profit estimates, which blunted the impact of tariffs.

Demand for semiconductors has been rapidly increasing due to the proliferation of artificial intelligence-based technology, benefiting companies such as DuPont, which supports advanced chip manufacturing, packaging and assembly processes.

For the third quarter, DuPont expects adjusted profit of US$1.15 per share, which is slightly above expectations of $1.14, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The company forecast revenue of about $3.32 billion, also above analysts’ average estimate of $3.30 billion.

“Our third-quarter guidance assumes about three per cent organic growth year-over-year with continued strength expected in healthcare, water and electronics end-markets, partially muted by continued weakness in construction end-markets,” DuPont CEO Antonella Franzen said.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company now expects full-year adjusted earnings of about $4.40 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $4.30 to $4.40 forecast.

The company projected a $20 million tariff-related hit, or $0.04 per share, in the second half of 2025.

The estimate is down from $60 million, or $0.10 per share, anticipated in the prior quarter, as companies continue to navigate fallout from U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping trade policies.

Earlier this year, DuPont had said that it planned to spin off its electronics business, the biggest in terms of turnover, by Nov. 1.

Net sales at the electronics segment, which includes semiconductor technologies and interconnect solutions, rose to $1.17 billion during the April to June quarter from $1.10 billion a year earlier.

Net sales at the industrials segment, which will remain with DuPont after the spinoff, rose marginally in the quarter to $2.09 billion.

On an adjusted basis, DuPont posted a profit of $1.12 per share for the three months ended June 30, compared with analysts’ estimates of $1.06.

