Marriott cuts 2025 revenue forecast on soft travel demand

Hotel operator Marriott International cut its full-year revenue growth forecast on Tuesday, signaling slow travel demand in the United States amid looming economic uncertainties.

American consumers have been cutting back on discretionary expenses, including travel, after U.S. President Donald Trump’s shifting trade policies and the resulting trade war sparked fears of a recession.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company expects 2025 room revenue growth of 1.5 to 2.5, with the midpoint below its previous forecast of 1.5 to 3.5 increase.

Marriott has also taken a hit from lower government spending, which accounted for around four per cent of its U.S. and Canada room nights in 2024.

Excluding items, per-share profit for the quarter came in at US$2.65, higher than the $2.50 a year ago.

