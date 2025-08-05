U.S. trade deficit narrows to US$60.2 billion in June

The President Bush, a container vessel operating under the American President Lines (APL) fleet, is moored at the APL Terminal, also known as Global Gateway South, at the port of Los Angeles, Calif., Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in June on a sharp drop in consumer goods imports, the latest evidence of the imprint on global commerce President Donald Trump is making with sweeping tariffs on imported goods.

The overall trade gap narrowed 16.0 per cent in June to US$60.2 billion, the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Tuesday. Days after reporting that the goods trade deficit tumbled 10.8 per cent to its lowest since September 2023, the government said the full deficit including services also was its narrowest since September 2023.

Exports of goods and services totaled $277.3 billion, down from more than $278 billion in May, while total imports were $337.5 billion, down from $350.3 billion.

The diminished trade deficit contributed heavily to the rebound in U.S. gross domestic product during the second quarter, reported last week, reversing a drag in the first quarter when imports had surged as consumers and businesses front-loaded purchases to beat the imposition of Trump’s tariffs. The economy in the second quarter expanded at a 3.0 per cent annualized rate after contracting at a 0.5 per cent rate in the first three months of the year, but the headline figure masked underlying indications that activity was weakening.

Last week Trump, ahead of a self-imposed deadline of Aug. 1, issued a barrage of notices informing scores of trading partners of higher import taxes set to be imposed on their goods exports to the U.S.

With tariff rates ranging from 10 to 41 per cent on imports to the U.S. set to kick in on Aug. 7, the Budget Lab at Yale now estimates the average overall U.S. tariff rate has shot up to 18.3 per cent, the highest since 1934, from between two and three per cent before Trump returned to the White House in January.

