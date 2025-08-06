McDonald’s global sales top estimates as affordable meal options boost demand

The logo for McDonald's appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

McDonald’s global comparable sales for the second quarter beat Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as affordable meal bundles and promotions drew in budget-conscious diners looking to stretch their dollars amid economic uncertainty.

Strong demand in the U.S. and international markets powered a 3.8 per cent rise in global same-store sales, above expectations of a 2.4 per cent rise, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Shares of the Chicago, Illinois-based company rose 3.4 per cent in premarket trading.

Fast-food chains have seen competition heat up as companies such as McDonald’s, Domino’s Pizza and Taco Bell owner Yum Brands double down on value meals to counter a slowdown in demand, mainly among the lower-income households.

To improve sales, McDonald’s launched a limited-time Happy Meal offer for kids and adults tied to the “Minecraft” Movie promotion in April. In May, it introduced McCrispy Chicken Strips as a permanent menu item.

These promotions are in addition to the US$5 meal deal and the buy-one, add-one for $1 offers launched last year.

Menu innovation and promotions had also helped Domino’s report upbeat U.S. same-store sales, while weakening demand hurt sales at Yum Brands and Chipotle Mexican Grill.

For the second quarter, McDonald’s outperformed the wider quick-service restaurant category, with visits rising 0.8 per cent from a year ago and compared to a 0.7 per cent dip in the QSR space, data from foot traffic tracking firm Placer.ai showed.

“While rivals like Yum Brands and Chipotle struggled with consumer pullback, McDonald’s played to its strengths by leaning into value, nostalgia and limited-time promotions,” eMarketer analyst Zak Stambor said.

Comparable sales in U.S., McDonald’s biggest market, grew 2.5 per cent, compared with a 0.7 per cent decline a year ago.

Sales in its business segment where restaurants are operated by local partners, jumped 5.6 per cent, led by Japan, while international markets sales rose four per cent, owing to a demand recovery in the U.K., Canada and France.

Adjusted net income came in at $3.19 per share, up seven per cent from a year ago. That surpassed estimates of $3.15 per share.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)