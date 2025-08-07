‘Disproportionate benefits’: Changes coming to the way Canada’s 9 million Aeroplan members can earn points

Aeroplan announced starting in the new year members will earn points based on dollars spent rather than distance flown.

If you’re one of the nine million Aeroplan members in Canada, there are new changes coming for earning awards.

This week, Aeroplan announced that members will earn points based on dollars spent rather than distance flown.

The overhaul will start on Jan. 1, 2026.

“They’re saying your dollars if you’re a business traveller are worth more then someone who is flying economy,” said Phil McCully of Ottawa.

McCully told CTV News he is frequent flyer and has been an Aeroplan member for the past 20 years. He said he’s concerned business travellers buying more expensive tickets will see the greatest benefits.

“It absolutely benefits people who travel on the maximum fare class, so people who fly business everywhere are disproportionately benefitting over those who fly a lower fare class.”

Scott O’Leary, vice-president of Loyalty and Product Air Canada, said the changes are meant to benefit its most loyal members and the airline.

“The majority of our members are going to be better off than they were before,” said O’ Leary.

Air Canada said those who will see the most benefits from the upcoming changes will be members who engage with the airline and its partners the most.

The changes mean Aeroplan members will earn one point per dollar spent.

In one example on Air Canada’s website, it uses a round trip from Montreal to Paris to illustrate how things will work. Under the current plan you would receive 6,856 Aeroplan points — the distance of the round trip flight — but under the new plan you’ll receive however much you paid for your ticket.

The more you pay for your flight, the more points you’ll get.

“It can be seen as a positive or it can be seen as a negative, it really comes down to whether the changes are good for you or not,” said Patrick Sojka, the founder of Rewards Canada.

Rewards Canada is a website that studies loyalty programs. Sojka said those who pay more for expensive flights will achieve elite status faster and rack up more points than those who are searching for bargains.

“The more you spend with the airline, the more you are going to be rewarded, whether it’s elite status or points earning as well,” he said.

Air Canada says the changes are designed to better recognize Aeroplan members who “spend more” and “travel more” with the airline. They add that the higher your status level with Aeroplan, the faster your points will add up.

“To me, it doesn’t sit super great,” said McCully. “I think this change is very shortsighted. For your average frequent flyer, this will dissuade a lot of us from continuing to use Air Canada in the future.”

“I will likely use them less and am probably going to switch to a different rewards program.”